Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report sales of $3.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $13.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.78 million, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $29.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 4,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $359.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.