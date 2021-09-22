Stewart Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.89. 159,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

