NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $183.00 by Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $183.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.
NYSE:NKE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. 253,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. NIKE has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $248.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 60.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
