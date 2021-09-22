NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $183.00 by Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $183.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. 253,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. NIKE has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $248.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 60.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

