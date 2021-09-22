Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Ashtead Group stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.46. 7,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $140.90 and a 12 month high of $343.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.39. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

