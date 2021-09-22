Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY remained flat at $$22.86 on Wednesday. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

