Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,104,000 after acquiring an additional 872,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after purchasing an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $129.77. 53,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,768. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.52. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.