Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,966,000 after purchasing an additional 157,678 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

PFE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,940,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

