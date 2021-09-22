$18.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $18.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.19 billion and the highest is $19.12 billion. Intel posted sales of $18.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 398,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,246,537. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,740,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 265,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

