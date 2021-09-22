BitDAO (BIT) Reaches Market Cap of $357.39 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $357.39 million and $28.85 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00072528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00115325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00169593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.04 or 0.06921415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,559.33 or 1.00529604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00791544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

