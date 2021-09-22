GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Cap of $18.80 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $116,973.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00367322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,026,152 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

