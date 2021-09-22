Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Post $0.62 EPS

Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.53. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $124.72. 6,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

