Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $3.28. Chubb posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.56. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

