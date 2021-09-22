Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of Great Elm Group worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

