Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 4,666 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.05. 298,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,400. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

