Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 348 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $369.84. 1,386,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,995,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.18 and its 200-day moving average is $346.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $261.22 and a one year high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

