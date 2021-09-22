Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.5% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.05. 103,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.