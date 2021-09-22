NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $30.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,811.05. 39,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,751.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,455.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.