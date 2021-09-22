SuperLauncher Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $141,292.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00115568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00170364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.65 or 0.06926800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.94 or 1.00401622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00790201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,203,145 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

