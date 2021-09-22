Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

