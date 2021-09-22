Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,623. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.