Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 285,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

