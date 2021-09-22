Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $193.30. 164,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.65.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.
In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
