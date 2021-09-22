Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $193.30. 164,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.