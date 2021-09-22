Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $164.77. 175,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

