Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

