McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $347,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. The company has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

