Aufman Associates Inc Invests $367,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.91. The company had a trading volume of 124,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,847. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

