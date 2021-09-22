Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,056,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 2,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.