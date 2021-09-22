Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.31. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 1,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.88 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

