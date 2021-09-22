Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $60.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.52 million and the lowest is $59.84 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $240.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $249.76 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $256.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,498. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

