Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

