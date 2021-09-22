Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after purchasing an additional 893,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.43. The company had a trading volume of 167,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

