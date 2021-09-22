Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

