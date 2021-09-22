Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.41. 450,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.00 and a 200-day moving average of $425.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

