Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $342.82 and last traded at $344.85. Approximately 383,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,319,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $970.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.96 and its 200-day moving average is $332.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $904,182,389. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

