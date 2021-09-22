Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $141,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $860.75. 13,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $835.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $768.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

