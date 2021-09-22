WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.41. 84,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,613,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
