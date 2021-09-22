WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.41. 84,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,613,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get WW International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.