NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 621,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,612,000 after acquiring an additional 323,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,159.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 368,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 669.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,967,000 after buying an additional 271,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,892,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.37. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.