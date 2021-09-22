NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,010,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,938,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 232,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,746. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

