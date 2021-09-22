AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 265,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.