Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. HollyFrontier accounts for 1.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $655,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $291,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,084,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 167,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,888. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.