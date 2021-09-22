LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

Several brokerages have commented on LCII. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 260.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 393,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 422.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 591.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 158,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 7,995.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,184. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

