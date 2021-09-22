Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 376,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

