Crowd Machine Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $30,564.68 and approximately $114.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00129585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CMCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.