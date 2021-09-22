TitanSwap Achieves Market Cap of $310.14 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $310.14 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00013410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00129585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046175 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

