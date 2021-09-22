Civic (CVC) Market Cap Hits $285.56 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Civic coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $285.56 million and $79.16 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00129585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046175 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

