Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $109.50 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Enbridge worth $109,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,992. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

