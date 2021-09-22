Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.49. 27,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,700. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.75 and a 12 month high of $309.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

