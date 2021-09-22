Arjuna Capital Takes $1.09 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,597 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.21. The company had a trading volume of 195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,590. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

