NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 12,013 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,175,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49,643 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,061,000 after purchasing an additional 427,372 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 88,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. 394,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,010. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

