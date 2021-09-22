Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 11,732 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Q2 worth $69,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

